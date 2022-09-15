Europe PET Bottle Market Share, Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2022-2027

According to the Astute Analytica study on the global Europe PET Bottle Market, the size of the market will increase from USD 9,067.7 Million in 2021 to USD 10,630.9 Million by the year 2027, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% from 2022 to 2027.

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Europe PET Bottle Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-pet-bottle-market

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand from bottled water industry



The demand for PET bottles in the bottled water industry is growing owing to various advantages of polyethylene terephthalate. These advantages include high durability and breakage resistant as compared to other materials. Moreover, PET is very flexible and can be molded into any shape and color, which also boosts the market growth. All these advantages are expected to boost the market growth.



Rising demand from cosmetic industry



The demand for PET bottles is increasing in the cosmetic industry majorly because of their recyclable nature. This is because of the high demand for sustainable beauty products in Europe. Furthermore, they can be made into any color and shape which is required in the cosmetic industry because attractive packaging is required for marketing and selling of the cosmetic products. All these factors are anticipated to boost the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The Europe PET Bottle market is segmented based on the form, color, resin type, technology, capacity (volume), application, and distribution channel.



By Form

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

The amorphous PET segment is expected be the fastest growing volume segment with a CAGR of 2.5% owing to its increasing usage in packaging of beverages and food items. Also, this type of PET offers high stiffness and strength, hence boosting the market growth.



By Color

Colored

Transparent

The colored segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 58% owing to its increasing demand in the cosmetic industry. The transparent segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its high usage in the bottled water industry.



By Resin Type

Virgin

Recycled

The recycled segment is estimated to cross a market volume of around 46 billion units by 2025 owing to growing adoption of recyclable bottles in across various industries due to high demand for sustainable materials.



By Technology

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

The extrusion blow molding segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This is because the technology is increasingly adopted as it is easy to use. The stretch blow molding segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its rising demand for production of bottled water and juices.



By Capacity (Volume)

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

The up to 500 ml segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of 31.2 billion units by 2026 owing to its high demand in the personal care and beverages industry. The more than 2000 ml segment is expected to witness a market volume CAGR of about 2.1%.



Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-pet-bottle-market

By Application

Beverages

Packaged Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Food Bottles & Jars

Non-Food Bottles & Jars

Fruit Juice

Beer

Others

Personal Care

Body Lotions

Body Fragrance

Others

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The beverages segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 70% owing to high demand for PET bottles in packaged water and juice industry. Within this segment, the packaged water segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3%. Within the personal care segment, the body fragrance segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume size of around 1.4 billion units by 2027.



By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

The business to business segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The retail segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate. The online and convenience stores segment is estimated to witness significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Regional Overview:

Based on region, the Europe PET Bottle market is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.



The Western Europe region is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region and presence of various manufacturing facilities in the region. The region is divided into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Western Europe. Italy is anticipated to cross a market volume size of 15.1 billion units by 2027. The Eastern Europe region is divided into Poland, Russia, and Rest of Eastern Europe. Russia is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Europe PET Bottle market include Alpack Plastics, Alpha Packaging, Amcor Limited, BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Berry Global, Inc, CarbonLITE Industries, Clear Path Recycling, Constar Internationals, Inc., Container Corporation of Canada, Cospack America Corporation, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Krones Ag, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PFR Nord GmbH, Phoenix Technologies, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., PolyQuest, Resilux NV, Rexam, Inc., Schoeller Group, and UltrePET, LLC, among others.



The cumulative market share of the 5 major players is close to 58%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Alpha Packaging acquired Boxmore Plastics Limited, an Ireland based company. With this acquisition, the company strengthened its presence in the European market.

Request Full Report-https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-pet-bottle-market



The Europe PET Bottle market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Europe PET Bottle market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

More Report Here-

Engineered Wood Products Market

Green Mining Market

Long Steel Products Market

North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market

U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market