Laptop Carry Case Market is expected to reach $2.3 billion & rising at a growth of 6.6% CAGR

The Global Laptop Carry Case Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Laptop Carry Case Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Product (Backpack, Messenger Bags, Sleeves, Briefcase, and Rollers), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

A laptop bag is useful for protecting laptops from dust and is portable. Additionally, it features various storage areas for the mouse, speakers, and other equipment. It comes in a variety of materials, making it strong and fashionable. Additionally, it contains padding to act as a cushion to protect the laptop as anything can hit it. A laptop bag comes in a variety of styles, sizes, and colors. It is stylish & made of water-resistant material to prevent the laptop from becoming wet. Some businesses sell laptop backpacks that include the laptop as a necessary extra. A laptop bag also offers a person a professional appearance, which can enhance perceptions among company managers.

The growing popularity of carry cases as a means of protecting laptops and tablets from damage while traveling is anticipated to positively affect market growth. Additionally, customers are predicted to use fashionable and useful laptop carry cases with associated convenience features, including bottle holders and charging connections, as their fashion and tech awareness grows.

Shipments of personal computers (PCs) have grown as a result of higher demand since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic began. Consumer demand for computers is increasing significantly as a result of technical improvements, which would boost sales of laptop accessories including carrying cases and sleeves.

Due to the convenience & style they provide, women are increasingly choosing backpacks over handbags or plain laptop sleeves. Laptop bags are the height of functionality & adaptability for the workplace and home. In recent years, the popularity of laptop backpacks among women has been boosted by the accessibility of a wide range of well-designed backpacks that meet contemporary needs. Younger consumers who are concerned about placing too much weight on one shoulder & prefer to appropriately distribute the weight of the bag on both shoulders are increasingly in demand for hands-free bags. As a result, women are now purchasing more laptop bags.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the laptop carry case business. As a result of being an outdoor item, the market for laptop bags is declining. Even though the number of people working from home has increased & several businesses offer free laptop bags with a laptop, COVID-19 has only one supplier for purchasing bags. The production of laptop carry cases has also been put on hold due to a decrease in both demand and raw material supply. Import-export has also had a significant impact on how corporations conduct their business.

Market Growth Factors

Increase in the demand for laptop

One of the main elements fostering a favorable outlook for the market is the significant growth of the information technology (IT) sector across the world. High-performance laptops are becoming more & more necessary across a variety of industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing, & medicine, as a result of rising digital convergence. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends are being increasingly adopted by businesses to streamline operations, which is fueling the growth of the laptop carry case market.

The Rise In Demand For Laptop Bags For Travelers

Market Restraining Factors

Presence Of Counterfeit Goods

One of the most valuable and vulnerable possessions for people is their computers. These devices, whether they are a powerful laptop designed for gaming or a little Chromebook that makes it easier for people to take notes in class, are crucial components of their daily life. While fashionable cases come with appealing designs, a carry case is required that can serve both the needs of fashion as well as function. It is crucial for people to understand whether they are purchasing an authentic carry case or a knockoff of it.

Product Outlook

On the basis of product, the laptop carries case market is fragmented into backpacks, messenger bags, sleeves, briefcases, & rollers. The messenger bags segment acquired a significant revenue share in the laptop carries case market in 2021. The messenger bag is spacious that appears to have room for a water bottle, an umbrella, or a pair of shoes. A laptop bag should only hold a laptop, possibly a few computer supplies (such as a charger), some writing instruments (pens & pencils), personal items (phone, wallet, keys, etc.), & a small stack of papers.

Distribution Channels Outlook

Based on distribution channels, the laptop carries case market is segmented online & offline. In 2021, the offline segment covered the highest revenue share in the laptop carry case market. Due to the dynamic changes in consumers’ purchasing patterns, the retail landscape nowadays is very different from what it was over ten years ago. Supermarkets & hypermarkets are viable options for well-known laptop carry case companies to market their brands & draw in customers prepared to spend more for their goods.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the laptop carry case market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the laptop carry case market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Rising spendable income & increased spending on technological devices are two factors contributing to the rise in demand for laptop carry cases in the Asia Pacific region. The need for laptop bags in the region is being driven by the rise in personal & business computer use.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ASUSTeK Computer, Inc., ACCO Brands Corporation, Belkin International, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Thule Group AB, Samsonite International S.A., Targus AP, Sanwa Supply Inc., and Fabrique, Ltd.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Product

Backpack

Messenger Bags

Sleeves

Briefcase

Rollers

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

ACCO Brands Corporation

Belkin International, Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Thule Group AB

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus AP

Sanwa Supply Inc.

Fabrique, Ltd.

