Massage Equipment Market Competitive Landscape | reach $11.4 billion | 8.9% CAGR | 200 pages report

The Global Massage Equipment Market size is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Massage Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type (Electric and Non-Electric), By End User (Commercial and Residential), By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The use of massagers allows one to have a soothing massage in the convenience of one’s own home. Both electrical and non-electrical equipment fits this category. For instance, an electric massager uses electricity to rotate a portion of the device so that it vibrates at a specific frequency, giving the body a calming sensation. By activating genes that automatically reduce swelling, the use of massage equipment minimizes inflammation. It also improves blood flow, eases muscle tension, lessens discomfort, and activates mitochondria to hasten to heal.

The working population is predicted to experience a wide range of lifestyle physical diseases, such as back and body pain, due to the increase in sedentary lifestyles. Due to the expansion of the online health industry and consumers’ increased attention to maintaining their health, awareness of the availability and advantages of electric massagers has increased among customers, which is driving the demand for massage equipment.

Electric massagers are a good treatment for muscle and joint pain since they help to prevent and treat significant issues down the road such as arthritis, spondylitis, back pain, and cold shoulder. Additionally, it aids in the treatment of migraines and severe headaches. Additionally, whereas a head massage immediately calms the brain, a neck and facial massage apply pressure to the jaws and pain-relieving nerves. Thus, over the projection period, the growth of the massage equipment market is projected to be supported by the aforementioned advantages of massage equipment.

Doctors and other medical experts are now increasingly recommending massage as a mainstream therapy. It is also acknowledged as a regimen for general wellness. Due to poor sleeping postures and bad posture at work, back, neck, and shoulder discomfort are some of the prevalent types of pain experienced by people of all ages. The back, neck, and shoulders are the body sections that benefit from massage the most. Because of the hour-long visit, massage therapists are more expensive and take up more time.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental effect on the market for massage equipment’s overall growth in 2020. Sales of massage equipment suffered during the pandemic as a result of the closure of distribution channels including hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty shops, and others, as well as a slowdown in export and import activity. Additionally, the market for massage equipment experienced slower growth in 2020 as a result of the closure of numerous commercial facilities where massage equipment is specifically employed, such as spa centers, salons, and massage centers.

Market Growth Factors

Growing Demand For Massage Therapy Services For Physical And Mental Health Issues

The market for massage equipment is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of these stress-related illnesses. Additionally, massage equipment saves time and money since it eliminates the need to take time out of a hectic schedule to make an appointment with a therapist. Additionally, the aging population is expanding quickly, has higher purchasing power, and is less cost-conscious than younger consumers, which will propel the rise of massage equipment such as massage chairs, mostly in mature markets.

The Increase In Spa And Wellness Facilities

Spa and wellness facilities are in greater demand among people throughout the world. The amount of spa services offered in resorts, hotels, and other recreational facilities is expected to increase. The last several years have seen tremendous growth in the world tourism sector. The tourists’ need for massage and wellness services opens up development opportunities for the industry for massage equipment as a whole. Although the frantic pace of modern life may potentially raise the need for these wellness services, the demand for spa services is correlated with personal income, tourism, and other demographic trends.

Market Restraining Factors

Accessibility Of Alternative Goods

The availability of substitute products that might not be produced following standards is one of the major issues for the firms operating in the massage equipment market. Due to the use of contaminated ingredients, these alternative products are also less expensive. This aspect is probably going to slow down market demand for and growth in massage equipment. Additionally, many goods merely contain smells rather than necessarily possessing the qualities of massage equipment. Handheld massagers can promote healthy blood flow and enhance bodily processes.

Type Outlook

Based on the type, the Massage Equipment Market is divided into Electric and Non-Electric. The non-electric segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the massage equipment market in 2021. Tools for manual massage therapy supplement the skills of massage therapists. Balls, rollers, thumb tools, handheld massagers, hot stone massages, head and neck tingles, and massaging sticks are a few of the straightforward but useful manual massage equipment.

Product Outlook

Based on the Product, the Massage Equipment Market is segmented into Back & Body Massagers, Leg & Foot Massagers, Neck & Shoulder Massagers, Head Massagers, and Others. The back & body massagers segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the massage equipment market in 2021. It has been noted that this massage apparatus aids in controlling numerous health factors, including heart rate, blood pressure, cortisol level, and insulin intake, which in turn lowers stress and provides total relaxation.

End-User Outlook

By End-user, the Massage Equipment Market is bifurcated into Residential, and Commercial. The commercial segment garnered the highest revenue share in the massage equipment market in 2021. Growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of receiving a body massage is increasing the demand for massages in commercial settings as well. These massagers help stay healthy by energizing the entire body, reducing fatigue rapidly, calming sleeplessness effectively, improving digestion, and increasing blood flow.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on the distribution channel, the Massage Equipment Market is classified into hypermarkets and Supermarket, Specialty stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others. The Hypermarket and Supermarket acquired the largest revenue share in the massage equipment market in 2021. It is because buying massage equipment from hypermarkets provides a great discount along with the warranty of the product. A retail establishment known as a hypermarket combines a department store and a supermarket for groceries.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Massage Equipment Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American segment procured the highest revenue share in the massage equipment market in 2021. Due to the rise in the number of people working desk jobs, where back discomfort and muscle pain are frequent problems among the working population in the area, consumers’ increasingly hectic lifestyles are anticipated to be a major driver driving the growth of the massage equipment market in the region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., JSB Healthcare, Bossman Brands, Inc., Prospera, Beurer GmbH, Xiamen Comfort Science & Technology Group Co., Ltd., Casada International GmbH, and RoboTouch.

