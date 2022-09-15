Hair Lightening Products Market 2022 by Type, End-Use, Region and  Forecast to 2028

Global Hair Lightening Products Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Hair Lightening Products is a variety of colouring processes, hair lightening allows people to change their natural hair colour into a new shade. These procedures include highlights, balayage, all-over bleaching, and super-lightening colour treatments. Numerous hair illumination products are also used during these procedures. The demand for international hair lighting products is rising along with the shifting fashion trends.

The increase in demand for hair lightning products, and shifting customers’ attention from synthetic-based products to natural lighting products have led to the adoption of Hair Lightening Products across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2022, the global market for hair colour generated revenue of around 21.4 billion dollars in 2020, and it is anticipated that this market would increase to roughly 36.2 billion dollars by 2027. Also, the preference foronline channels such as e-commerce for product distribution, and greater financial capacity of consumers are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of specific products may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Hair Lightening Products market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in demand for hair lightning products, shifting customers’ attention from synthetic-based products to natural lighting products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as preference for online channels such as e-commerce for product distribution, greater financial capacity of consumers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hair Lightening Products market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lakme

Loreal

Quai

John Frieda

Klorane

Sun Bum

IGK

Farouk Systems, Inc.

Wella (Germany)

Olaplex (United States)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Organic

Natural

Conventional

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

