Knife Market 2022 By Product, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts Till 2028

Global Knife Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
A knife is a cutting edge or blade tool that is attached to a handle or hilt. Knife blades are available in various materials like stainless steel, titanium, ceramic, carbon steel, and plastic. The increasing number of restaurants and the growing need for knives in commercial applications such as construction, sports, restaurants, and many others, coupled with the introduction of advanced knives with various types of blades are the chief factors excelling the market demand across the globe.
For instance, in November 2021, Crescent Tools upgrades the company’s Crescent Camo Pocket Knife and Crescent Wiss Camo Tradesman Shears. The upgraded knife cutting tools are considered the best alternative for hunting, camping, fishing, boating, and further outdoor activities. Similarly, in June 2021, Peak Spec announced the introduction of an innovative sleek multipurpose pocket knife to perform hardcore cutting activities. Consequentially, the launch of innovative knives is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the global market. However, the execution of stringent government regulations on the manufacture, import, sell, and transport of knives impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising availability of products on e-commerce platforms and the growing trend of adventure activities such as camping and adventure are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Knife Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, along with growing applications in commercial sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of households, as well as growing food outlets, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Knife Market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Olfa Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Milwaukee Tool
- Gerber
- Blade Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Hyde Tools, Inc.
- Roberts Consolidated Industries, Inc.
- Apex Tool Group LLC
- Klein Tools, Inc.
- Fiskars Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Steel
Titanium
Ceramic
Others
By Type:
Folding Blade
Fixed Blade
Side Slide
By Application:
Household
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
