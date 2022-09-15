Doorbell Camera Market 2022 Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report And Segment Forecasts Till 2028

Global Doorbell Camera Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

A doorbell camera is an in-built camera with a doorbell that can be connected to a smartphone through the internet. The device involves a two-way audio system, which enables the user to communicate with a visitor or outsider. The growing concerns for security, the rise in demand for smart homes, and the increasing number of product launches are the key factors burgeoning the market growth across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2021, the smart home sector generated a revenue of around USD 102,038.85 million, and the amount increases to USD 182,442.72 million by 2025. Thereby, the development of the smart home industry is propelling the demand for doorbell cameras, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth worldwide. However, vulnerability to cyber-attacks by hackers and lack of internet coverage impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, enhancements in network infrastructure and growing R&D investment are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Doorbell Camera Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising expenditure on technological developments and rising concern over security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing awareness regarding the product’s availability, as well as the increasing crime rate, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Doorbell Camera Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

August Home

AUXTRON

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

IFIHomes

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Ring

SkyBell Technologies, Inc.

Vivint, Inc.

VTech Communications, Inc.

Zmodo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

