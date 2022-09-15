Robotic Sensors Market is expected to reach $3.1 billion & rising at a growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period

The Global Robotic Sensors Market size is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical (Manufacturing, Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, and Others), By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Robotic sensors are tools that assess the surroundings wherein the robot is functioning and enable the robot to modify its actions in response to data gathered. Because of Industry 4.0 and digitization, the utilization of robots has considerably grown over the forecast period. As robotics innovations result in versatile production models, it is projected that the use of industrial robot sensors in robotics would increase quickly in the coming years.

The implementation of autonomous and collaborative robots throughout end-user industries is also anticipated to raise the demand for robotic sensors. The robotic sensors market is expanding due to the rising requirement for automation and security in organizations as well as the development of reasonably priced, energy-efficient robots. The robotic sensors are developed as a result of rising labor and energy expenses as well as increased utilization of robotic sensors in various industry verticals.

One of the helpful technologies which are essential to the realm of robotics is the usage of sensors. These devices are crucial for safety assessment, quality control in work component inspection, interlocking in work cell control, and data collecting on the items in the robot work cell. In industrial robotics, sensors are employed to detect hazardous and safe situations in the robot cell architecture. By doing so, they serve to prevent bodily harm and other harm to human workers.

The robot work cell uses switches to govern a variety of equipment’s actions, and sensors are utilized to confirm that the current work cycle has ended before moving on to the next one. Traditionally, quality control was carried out using a human inspection method. Presently, however, sensors are employed during the inspection procedure to identify specific quality characteristics of the work item. The sensors can only evaluate a small number of work part features and flaws, but they nonetheless produce very precise results.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to its severe effects on key supply chain stakeholders, the COVID-19 outbreak will have a significant effect on the improvement of consumer product safety testing solutions in 2020. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market because of several challenges, including a shortage of competent labor and delays or cancellations of projects owing to partial or total lockdowns around the world. Additionally, the market opportunity for robotic sensors beyond COVID-19 is anticipated to be strengthened by the rapid deployment of industrial and medical robots.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Use Of Robots In The Military And Defense Sector For Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (Isr)

Numerous military & defense organizations have decided to introduce robots into their environments as a result of ongoing automation breakthroughs and accelerating robotics advancements. These robots have built-in sensors that let them carry out a wider range of warfare operations, from choosing snipers to engaging targets more successfully. For propulsion, weaponry controls, site monitoring, flight controls, and communications, military and defense organizations are installing sensors in a variety of security systems, crime detection systems, intrusion detection systems, explosives detection systems, and civil establishments.

Growing Demand For Robots In The Healthcare Sector

Due to its usage in invasive surgeries like orthopedic, neurologic, and laparoscopic techniques, increasing demand for robots in medical applications is expected to be among the key factors identified to propel the market forward over the projected period. As the need for robotic devices to aid in rehabilitation grows, so does the need for robotic sensors. Robots play a critical part in rehabilitation therapy by assisting patients in recovering from strokes, impairments, and other conditions by enhancing mobility, coordination, strength, and quality of life.

Market Growth Factors

Restricted Range And Shelf Life Of Sensors

While sensors are employed in a variety of applications, their restricted bandwidth and range prevent them from collecting data from far-off or remote places. Given that robotic sensor installations depend on electrical resources, it is essential to make sure that sensors can continue to function even when there is little power. Furthermore, depending on the sort of application they are used for, such sensors typically get a shelf life of six months to a year. This short shelf life creates the need for changing these sensors within a fixed interval of time, which is restricting many companies to use them in their products.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the robotic sensors market is segmented into Proximity Sensor, Vision Sensor, Position Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Force (Torque) Sensor and Others. The proximity sensor segment procured a significant revenue share in the robotic sensors market in 2021. It is owing to the low cost attached to these sensors. This widespread application in the detection of items working in the area of the sensor is also expected to support growth. Multiple sensors are required for various proximity sensor targets.

Vertical Outlook

On the basis of vertical, the robotic sensors market is classified into Logistics, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others. The manufacturing segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the robotic sensors market in 2021. It is due to the high acceptance of automation in manufacturing units. Throughout this industry, sensor-based collaborative & humanoid robots are employed for a variety of tasks like packaging, picking, rolling, and others.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the robotic sensors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific acquired the highest revenue share in the robotic sensors market in 2021. It is due to the rising installation of industrial robots in numerous nations like South Korea, China, India, Japan, and Taiwan. Due to its huge installation in the region’s dominant automotive and semiconductor manufacturing sectors, China is leading the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include TE Connectivity Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC, Baumer Holding AG, Tekscan, Inc., and FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

Recent Strategies deployed in Robotic Sensors Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Feb-2022: Infineon Technologies teamed up with SensiML, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints. The companies aimed to provide developers with an easy and effortless procedure to gather data from Infineon XENSIV sensors, train Machine Learning (ML) models, and implement real-time inferencing models on ultra-low-power PSoC 6 microcontrollers (MCUs). In addition, this collaboration would also provide designers with the right tools to make smart applications for IoT devices ranging from the smart home, industrial, and fitness sectors.

Nov-2021: Infineon Technologies came into a partnership with Toposens, a developer of a 3D ultrasound sensor technology. This partnership aimed to recognize 3D obstacle detection & collision avoidance in autonomous systems utilizing Toposens’ proprietary 3D ultrasound technology. The easy-to-integrate 3D ultrasonic sensor would allow safe collision avoidance via precise 3D obstacle detection, which is based on Infineon’s XENSIV MEMS microphone IM73A135V01.

May-2021: Omron Industrial Automation Europe entered into a new distribution agreement with OnRobot, the Danish manufacturer of tools for collaborative robot (cobot) applications. This agreement aimed to allow Omron to provide OnRobot?s products that could be fully combined with the Omron TM cobot to its users in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The agreement would provide their customers with more agility when deploying collaborative solutions.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Oct-2021: ATI Industrial Automation launched its ?ultra-thin? Mini43LP Force/Torque Sensor. This sensor body would enable customers to improve their work envelope and preserve the robot?s lifting power for end-of-arm tools.

Oct-2021: Infineon Technologies unveiled the new XENSIV TLE4972, the first automotive current sensor. This coreless current sensor would utilize Infineon?s well-proven Hall technology for accurate and stable measurements. Through its compact design and diagnosis modes, the TLE4972 would be a perfect fit for xEV applications such as traction inverters utilized in hybrid and battery-driven vehicles, along with battery main switches.

Jan-2020: TE Connectivity (TE) introduced a safety torque sensor with integrated and enhanced functional safety, involving better precision and speed. This sensor could be integrated at each cobot joint, which would fulfill the new level of safety needs up to ISO13849 Category 4 PL e due to two electrically-segregated channels with no common cause of failure.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Mar-2020: TE Connectivity acquired First Sensor, a sensor technology company. This acquisition aimed to offer a market expansion opportunity with optical sensing applications for industrial, heavy truck, and auto applications.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Type

Force (Torque) Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Position Sensor

Vision Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

FANUC Corporation

Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC

Baumer Holding AG

Tekscan, Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

