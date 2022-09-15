Wellness Tourism Market 2022 Size, Trend, Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

Global Wellness Tourism Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Wellness tourism is a traveling activity that is performed for promoting health and wellness and improves the individual’s physical, psychological, and spiritual well-being. The growing investments in infrastructure development, rising incidences of mental and physical disease, coupled with the increasing proliferation of the internet and smart devices are the key factors excelling the market growth across the globe.

For instance, as per Statista, in 2020, there were around 749.07 million people who were accounted as internet users, and the figure is projected to rise and account for nearly 1,134.04 million people by the year 2025. Accordingly, the growing penetration of the internet is exhibiting a huge influence on the wellness tourism activities among the population, which, in turn, accelerates the global market growth. However, political unrests and rising terrorist attacks impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising consumer expenditure on health and wellness and rapid growth of the middle-class population are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Wellness Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising need for wellbeing services and increasing cases of stress-associated health problems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing popularity of various exotic destinations in countries such as India, China, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wellness Tourism Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Hilton Worldwide

Accor Hotels

Hyatt Hotels

Rancho La Puerta, Inc.

Marriot International

Rosewood Hotels

InterContinental Group

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Radisson Hospitality

Four Seasons Hotels

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Transport

Lodging

Food & Beverage

Shopping

Activities & Excursion

Others

By Location:

Domestic

International

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

