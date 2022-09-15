Stationery Products Market 2022 Share, Industry Analysis By Future Demand and Growth 2028

Global Stationery Products Market is valued approximately USD 128.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The worldwide education sector is expected to increase significantly in the near future, supporting market growth throughout the projected period. Consumers’ increasing brand awareness and discretionary money are driving the market for luxury pens, which is providing an upthrust to the worldwide industry throughout the forecast period.

Growing literacy rates throughout the world, as well as a rising number of young people interested in higher education, are important drivers driving market expansion. Furthermore, the significant increase in the number of start-ups is driving market expansion. According to a NASSCOM survey, over 1200 businesses were founded in 2018. As a result, increased employment in these industries has a considerable influence on market growth. Government measures have increased the number of schools and colleges in both rural and urban regions, which has a direct influence on market growth. Rapid digitization, on the other hand, will stifle market development between 2022 and 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Stationery Products Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader. The high utilization of various types of stationery items, as well as a rising number of educational establishments in both rural and urban regions, will drive the regional market throughout the projection period. In the projection period, the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1 percent. Increasing education awareness in Middle Eastern nations, as well as encouraging females to pursue higher education, has resulted in regional industrial growth. The rise in the number of schools in African areas as a result of government efforts and contributions from across the world has contributed to market expansion in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Faber-Castlle

3M

Staedtler

Maped

Muji

Artline

Fullmark

Reynolds Pens

Linc Pens & Plastics Ltd.

Mead

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Paper Based

Ink Based

Art based

Others

By Application:

Educational Institutes

Corporates

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

