Sparkling Coffee Market is expected to reach $1.1 billion and growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period

The Global Sparkling Coffee Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Sparkling Coffee Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Sales Channel (Online, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores), By Product (Caffeinated and Decaffeinated), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Sparkling coffee is a carbonated iced coffee, also referred as coffee soda. These are produced using citrus. Sparkling coffee can also be made by using a specific sparkling coffee machine or by mixing coffee with carbonated water. The coffee has a bubbly, pleasant flavor due to the carbonation process. The popularity of sparkling coffee is rising as consumers seek out novel and intriguing coffee-drinking experiences. Many consumers, especially those looking for convenience items to eat on the go, are drawn to RTD coffee, particularly sparkling coffee. A significant portion of the market for RTD products is driven by millennials. Additionally, the availability of organic kinds and sparkling coffee in liquid and powder form has drawn in a sizable customer base.

Additionally, sparkling coffee is another novel method to enjoy cold coffee, which is gradually gaining acceptance among customers. Sparkling coffee is a beverage category with a high floor for experimentation due to its unique but pleasant flavor and flavor diversity. Although the specialty coffee market has been experimenting with sparkling coffee for a long period, actual commercial products did not start to appear until recent years. Many new brands are currently participating in the market. Gassosa al caff?, or sparkling coffee, was developed decades ago in Calabria, Italy. As a result, the market is currently home to several well-known Italian coffee soda brands. Some are no longer in operation, while others, like Brasilena and Stappi, are still growing strongly.

Drinking sparkling coffee can reduce the chances of death from all causes and from diseases specifically. The more coffee people drank, the lower their risk of dying from heart disease, lung disease, stroke, injuries, diabetes, and infections. Coffee’s strong antioxidant content may be one cause for this relationship. Antioxidants are substances that aid in preventing cell damage that can result in chronic illnesses including cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global economy and public health have both been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world economy and contributed to socioeconomic instability. In addition to other industries, the food and beverage industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The coronavirus had an impact on global trade, coffee consumption, and production. Coffee consumption outside of the home decreased since many workplaces, stores, and restaurants remained closed as a result of the implementation of full or partial lockdown in many nations. On the other hand, panic buying and warehousing increased coffee demand in a number of nations. The sparkling coffee market steadily expanded during the pandemic. Moreover, with the diminishing impact of the coronavirus across the world, the production and distribution of sparkling coffee are now being resumed. This factor would propel the growth of the sparkling coffee market in the coming years.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Demand For A Healthy Alternative To Hydration

The industry for sparkling coffee is growing as consumers’ demand for ready-to-drink beverages rises. These ready-to-drink drinks are increasingly gaining the traction of millennials. The inclusion of caffeine and other flavors would offer more expansion opportunities. Sparkling coffee is gaining popularity all over the world as consumers look for healthier alternatives to soda and other carbonated drinks without giving up the flavor or texture of carbonation. Customers are seeking wholesome substitutes that would improve their health and enable them to consume less sugar. The market will have various opportunities for expansion as long as this trend holds.

Enhances Heart Health Of The Consumer

Coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and stroke are just a few of the illnesses that can damage the heart that is together referred to as heart disease. It is one of the major causes of death all over the globe. Caffeine, magnesium, phenolic compounds, trigonelline, quinides, and lignans are some of the components found in sparkling coffee that may reduce the risk of heart disease. They reduce blood pressure, regulate blood sugar, and improve insulin sensitivity. Diterpenes and chlorogenic acids (CGAs), which work as antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory agents, are also present in the beverage. When compared to people who don’t drink coffee, drinking three to five cups of coffee each day can majorly lower the risk of heart disease.

Market Restraining Factors

Various Risks Due To Excess Consumption

Because they have fewer calories than alternatives that are sweetened with sugar, many people choose to drink carbonated beverages without sugar. The artificial sweeteners present in these beverages, however, may actually cause weight gain. Eating natural sweeteners activates the brain’s food reward circuits, but artificial sweeteners only partially do so, even if the user has already consumed enough calories for the day, this may cause them to feel unsatisfied and boost their appetite. Artificial sweeteners’ highly sweet flavor may also induce cravings for sugary foods, increasing calorie intake.

Product Outlook

On the basis of Product, the Sparkling Coffee Market is bifurcated into Caffeinated and Decaffeinated. In 2021, the caffeinated segment acquired the largest revenue share of the sparkling coffee market. Businesses are providing a variety of reviving flavors and flavored effervescent coffee is becoming more and more popular. To meet the growing consumer demand, major players are introducing new items on the market. For instance, DEK Berlin’s wholly-owned subsidiary Cafeahaus AG introduced a new sparkling cold brew coffee brand in July 2019. These brand-new coffee items come in flavors including grapefruit and lemon, ginger, and lemon.

Sales Channel Outlook

Based on the Sales Channel, the Sparkling Coffee Market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others. In 2021, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment procured a substantial revenue share of the sparkling coffee market. The majority of consumers prefer to purchase grocery items from hypermarkets and supermarkets where they can physically inspect the product quality. Moreover, there is a rising availability of sparkling coffee in this type of store all over the world. Consumers are more tend toward buying products from these stores because they offer lucrative discounts to their consumers. Hence the growth of this segment is being boosted due to this factor.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Sparkling Coffee Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the sparkling coffee market. The market is being driven by consumers’ growing preference for the beverage over traditional caffeinated drinks because it aids with energy and concentration. Additionally, it is anticipated that the presence of other manufacturers in this area, including Manhattan Special and Spindrift, will further spur regional market expansion.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Union Hand-Roasted Coffee, Paulig Ltd. (Paulig Finland Ltd.), Slingshot Coffee Co., Manhattan Special, Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd., Mac?s Coffee Spritz (Upruit), Peet’s Coffee (Stumptown Coffee Roasters), and Keepers Sparkling Coffee.

