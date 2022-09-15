Halal Tourism Market 2022 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts 2028

Global Halal Tourism Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Halal Tourism also known as Halal travel or halal-friendly tourism refers to subcategory of tourism intended for Muslim travelers who abide by rules of islam. In halal tourism travel agents or service providers designs their tour packages follow rules of halal. Hotels in halal tourism category do not serve alcohol, features separate swimming pools and spa facilities for men and women, serve only halal foods, and offers prayer facilities for Muslims tourists in-room and in a common hall.
The growing travel spending from Muslims around the world and growing emergence of Muslim friendly tour portals as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, Muslims around the world spent around USD 202 billion across food, pharmaceutical cosmetics, fashion, travel, and media/recreation sectors, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 240 billion by 2024. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative tour packages specially designed for Muslim tourism to capital the growing demand for Halal Tourism. For instance, in July 2019, Malaysian OTA HalalHoliday.com soft launched as a Muslim-targeted portal offering Umrah and holiday packages – including both inbound and outbound tours in more than 60 countries. The Umrah packages, would enable pilgrims to personalize their journey. Moreover, in May 2022, New York City’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organization named NYC & Company, in partnership with the leading, halal-friendly travel authority Halal Trip/Crescent Rating launched a new centralised resource for locals and visitors, the Halal Travel Guide. It is the first-ever Halal Travel Guide released by a US tourism organisation, and would provide information of halal restaurants, Muslim history and art exhibitions across the five boroughs of New York City as well as sharing tips and advice from Muslim travel experts. Also, growing tourism sector in post covid era and increasing penetration of online booking channels are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, lack of penetration in developing regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Halal Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing tourism spending and increasing penetration of halal friendly tour packages in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing emergence of Muslim friendly hotels and rising travel spending in post covid era, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Halal Tourism Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Halaltours.org
- Carisa travel group
- Rooh Travel Limited
- HalalBooking Ltd.
- Halal Safaris
- Halal Trip India
- Hello Travel Pte Ltd
- Islamic Travel
- Rihaala
- Tripfez Travel
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type
Domestic Tourism
International Tourism
By Application
Millennials
Senior Citizens
Female Segment
Families
By Purpose
Leisure
Business
Ramadan
By Budget
Luxury
Medium Budget
Low Budget
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
