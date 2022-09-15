Boutique Hotels Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Boutique Hotels Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Boutique Hotels can be defined as a smaller, upscale, luxury hotel. In comparison with traditional hotels boutique hotels offer a distinct personality, intimate experience, and highly personalized service. Boutique hotels are located posh & upscale neighborhoods of cities and generally do not offer more than 100 rooms. The growing Hotel industry in Post covid era and increasing occupancy rate in luxury hotels as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in worldwide hotel segment is estimated at USD 300 billion, and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 485 billion by end of 2026. Furthermore, leading market players in hospitality sector are working towards expansion in boutique hotel sector to leverage the increasing demand for Boutique Hotels Market. For instance, in October 2021, ITC Hotel launched its new destination-led luxury brand called Mementos. Under this new brand Mementos, the hospitality group would open boutique luxury hotels across various destinations. Moreover, in April 2022, Espire hospitality Group launched a new luxury boutique resort brand named ZANA in India. Under ZANA brand the first property would be a 30 rooms lakeside resort in Udaipur. Also, growing emergence of leased franchised hotel chains as well as rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of penetration in developing regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Boutique Hotels Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of low budget luxury hotels and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid urbanization and increasing penetration franchised hotel chains, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Boutique Hotels Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ITC Hotels Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

Triple Creek Inn

Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Hilton

Marriott International

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Business Hotel

Suite Hotels

Airport Hotels

Resorts Hotels

By Application

Travelers

Educational Trips

Friends & Family Trip

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

