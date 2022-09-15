Hearth Market 2022 Industry Overview, New Market Opportunities and Statistics Research Report 2028

Global Hearth Market is valued at approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

A hearth is a fireplace floor that is created from stone or brick, with or without an oven, which is generally used for both cooking and heating. The hearth protects the floor from radiant heat, flying embers, flames, and burning logs that usually fall from the fireplace. The growing demand for home automation, rising inclination towards aesthetically appealing fireplaces, and increasing availability of numerous customized hearth designs are the chief factors lifting the market demand around the world.

For instance, according to Statista, nearly 259.89 million smart homes were recorded globally and the figure is anticipated to grow and reach almost 478.22 million by 2025. Thereby, the increasing number of smart homes is fueling the demand for hearth, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth in the approaching years. However, high installation and maintenance costs of hearths/fireplaces and the execution of stringent government regulations pertaining to environmental protection hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing demand for hearth products in the hospitality industry and rising initiatives by the leading market players are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Hearth Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising investment in novel technologies, and the presence of prominent market players such as HNI Corporation, Innovative Hearth Products, Empire Comfort Systems, and many others. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing use of heating appliances in houses, and the growth of hospitality industry, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hearth Market across the European region.

Major market players included in this report are:

HNI Corporation

Glen Dimplex

Napoleon

Travis Industries

HPC Fire Inspired

Montigo

Stove Builder International (SBI)

Innovative Hearth Products

Empire Comfort Systems

GHP Group Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel Type:

Gas

Propane

Electric and Pallet

By Product Type:

Vented

Unvented

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

