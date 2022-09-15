Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Global Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
An electric cordless lawn and garden tools are a variety of tools that are powered by a battery or battery pack to maintain the aesthetic appearance of lawns and gardens. These tools can operate without a power cable or cord attached to an electrical outlet to run mains power and this offer greater mobility to the users. The growing demand for landscaping services, rising investment in the construction of government and public places like parks, gardens, and sports stadiums, coupled with the rising number of golf courses and country clubs are the key factors burgeoning the global market growth.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5920
For instance, according to Statista, in the United States, the golf courses and country clubs sector generates a revenue of around USD 23.22 billion in 2018. Also, the amount increases and is projected to reach nearly USD 24.65 billion by 2024. Accordingly, the rising construction of the golf courses is fueling the demand for Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth around the world. However, high maintenance costs and the rising adoption of artificial grass impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing availability of advanced products and growing inclination towards repairing, maintenance, and remodeling activities of the residential backyard are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the global Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of golf sports activities and increasing adoption of Li-ion batteries in electric tools. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing investments in research and development activities, and the surging demand for garden maintenance tools, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ECHO INCORPORATED
- The STIHL
- Blount International Inc.
- VARO
- Stiga Limited
- Hitachi Koki USA, Ltd.
- Makita U.S.A., Inc.
- Greenworks Tools
- The Toro Company
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5920
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Battery Type:
Lithium-ion (Li-ion)
Others
By Product Type:
Lawn Mowers
Trimmers And Edgers
Chainsaws
Others
By End-use:
Residential
Golf Courses
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5920
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5920
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/
Few More Reports:-
AI Infrastructure Market
Working Capital Loan Market
Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market
Telecom Analytics Market
SOHO Mobile Banking Market