Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools Market 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Global Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

An electric cordless lawn and garden tools are a variety of tools that are powered by a battery or battery pack to maintain the aesthetic appearance of lawns and gardens. These tools can operate without a power cable or cord attached to an electrical outlet to run mains power and this offer greater mobility to the users. The growing demand for landscaping services, rising investment in the construction of government and public places like parks, gardens, and sports stadiums, coupled with the rising number of golf courses and country clubs are the key factors burgeoning the global market growth.

For instance, according to Statista, in the United States, the golf courses and country clubs sector generates a revenue of around USD 23.22 billion in 2018. Also, the amount increases and is projected to reach nearly USD 24.65 billion by 2024. Accordingly, the rising construction of the golf courses is fueling the demand for Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools, which, in turn, accelerates the market growth around the world. However, high maintenance costs and the rising adoption of artificial grass impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing availability of advanced products and growing inclination towards repairing, maintenance, and remodeling activities of the residential backyard are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of golf sports activities and increasing adoption of Li-ion batteries in electric tools. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing investments in research and development activities, and the surging demand for garden maintenance tools, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

ECHO INCORPORATED

The STIHL

Blount International Inc.

VARO

Stiga Limited

Hitachi Koki USA, Ltd.

Makita U.S.A., Inc.

Greenworks Tools

The Toro Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Battery Type:

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Others

By Product Type:

Lawn Mowers

Trimmers And Edgers

Chainsaws

Others

By End-use:

Residential

Golf Courses

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

