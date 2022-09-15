Cloud-Based Contact Center Market 2022 Dynamics, Segments And Supply Demand Forecast 2028

Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market is valued at approximately USD 13.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
A cloud-based contact centre is typically a full suite of cloud-hosted contact centre services, tools, and applications. These are typically implemented in businesses that need multiple communication channels (including voice, email, social media, and the web), agent management, sophisticated call routing, and analytics. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are choosing cloud-based contact centres more and more often in order to manage inbound and outbound customer communications efficiently and to provide flexibility in managing customer service operations with the help of remote workers.
Multi-channel customer contacts are increasingly in demand, which guarantees effective customer service delivery. In order to enhance user experience and maintain competitiveness in the rapidly evolving market environment, businesses all over the world are making committed investments in AI and ML technologies.The market for cloud-based call centres is being shaped by expanding technological advancements. To improve their competitiveness in the market, major companies involved in the cloud-based call centre industry are concentrating on creating technological solutions for these facilities. For instance, TechSee, a US-based technology and technical support company with a focus on augmented reality and visual technology introduced TechSee Smart in July 2019 using artificial intelligence technology. Now, a customer calling from their smartphone can send still images or videos to the contact centre, which are then examined by the TechSee Smart platform to identify the product model and the problem’s origin.However, cloud-based services present numerous particular security problems and difficulties which may hinder the market growth. There is poor visibility and little control over data stored in the cloud with a third-party provider because the provider can access the data.
The key regions considered for the global Cloud-Based Contact Center marketstudy includeAsia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.The market for cloud-based contact centres is largely driven by North America. When it comes to the adoption of cloud-based contact centre solutions across the major industries, this region is a very open and competitive market. It is especially receptive to embracing the most recent technological advancements. Whereas, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth owing to significant adoption of cloud based solutions along with on going digitalization in the region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- NICE
- Genesys
- Five9
- Vonage
- Talkdesk
- 8×8
- Cisco
- Avaya
- Serenova
- Content Guru
- Alvaria
- RingCentral
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solutions
Services
By Deployment Mode:
Private cloud
Public cloud
By Organisation Size:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By Verticals:
Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance
Telecommunications
IT and Ites
Government and Public Sector
Retail and consumer goods
Manufacturing
Energy and utilities
Media and entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Other Verticals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
