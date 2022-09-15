Towel Warmers Market Trends, New Applications, and Forecast | reach $1.3 billion | growth of 6.8% CAGR

The Global Towel Warmers Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Towel Warmers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Electric and Hydronic), By Application (Commercial and Residential),By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

A bathroom heater called a towel warmer can be used to both dry and heat towels while being ecologically responsible. Towel warmers are primarily used to heat towels or bathrobes so that the consumer has a warm towel or robe to dry off with after a shower or while leaving the pool, beach, or spa. There are two sorts of towel warmers: traditional ones, which utilized a central boiler to heat the water inside, and electric ones, which heat the water or oil inside using electrical resistance. The towels don’t need to be washed as regularly because the towel warmer dries them after use, reducing the amount of laundry and water required.

Three key aspects are driving market expansion such as rising economic activity, rising urbanization, and home remodeling. Growing customer knowledge of the microbial growth in a damp towel is another driver of market expansion. The University of Arizona reported that 90% of toilet towels were infected with coliform germs and that 14% of them contained E. coli. Additionally, of the kitchen towels tested, 89.0 percent had Coliform bacteria and 25.6% had E. coli. The frequency of washing was linked to the presence of E. coli. Additionally, the dampness and incomplete drying of the bathroom towels leads to the growth of pathogens including mold, mildew spores, and unpleasant odors. The increase in the use of towel warmers is largely fueled by the aforementioned factor.

The demand for towel warmers is also rising because they not only heat towels but also swiftly dry them out after each usage, reducing the amount of time that towels are damp. They lessen the burden of washing by keeping the towel fresher in-between loads of laundry. Additionally, a lot of towel warmers can be programmed to switch on and off in response to user preferences. The incorporation of such cutting-edge capabilities is another important factor driving up acceptance among tech-savvy consumers. For a product to last longer, consumers are more likely to choose products made of high-grade, corrosion-resistant steel that is 100% recyclable.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies, including the consumer goods sector, encountered never-before-seen difficulties. During the first few months of the pandemic, sales of towel warmers decreased due to a lack of manpower and raw materials, factory closures, and other operational challenges caused by COVID-19 safety procedures. Along with this, the lockdown had a significant negative impact on the tourism sector and led to the closure of hotels and spas, which hindered the expansion of the towel warmer market.

Market Growth Factors

Towel Warmers Guarantee Complete Comfort

Any heated towel rack’s secondary purpose isn’t to warm towels. Although it will certainly give some nice warmth, its primary function is to DRY towels, and from the perspective of eradicating germs, warmed racks are all the rage. The finest perk, though, is unquestionably the delightful sensation of a brand-new towel, setting hygiene and usefulness aside. It’s like every morning diving into the fresh laundry. Ideally, towels should be laundered every two to three usage, unless storing them on a heated towel rack.

Warmers Are Energy Efficient

If the customer enjoys taking morning and evening showers, the towel might not be completely dry by the time the customer needs it again. The user can always put it in the dryer, but it will result in a significant electrical bill. When it’s not necessary, why lose all that money? Towel warmers from Bathroom Butler consume between 40 and 160 Watts of power, which is comparable to one or two regular light bulbs. Additionally, as they include an integrated switch, users can lower operating costs by an additional 75% by turning them on and off or regulating the heat as necessary.

Market Restraining Factors

Be cautious around hot outlets

Check outlets frequently to inspect if they feel all are warm, smoking, or emitting steam. It’s time to quickly turn off all appliances if the faceplate seems to be changing shape as a result of heat. Following that, the consumer should trip the circuit breaker. House fires frequently start when users are not aware that something is heating up. So, keep an eye on things by often touching outlets and inspecting their appearance. When using towel warmers in a wet or humid climate, power wires should be checked for any damage because rips and tears can quickly cause problems.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the towel warmers market is classified into Electric and Hydronic. The electric segments acquired the highest revenue share in the towel warmers market in 2021. It is because electric towel warmer demand is primarily driven by ease of installation, ease of use, and low energy use. Since many commercial buildings lack central heating systems and have limited space, many corporate owners prefer to buy countertop towel warmers that are portable, which are in high demand.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the towel warmers market is bifurcated into Residential and Commercial. The residential segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the towel warmers market in 2021. Urbanization is becoming more prevalent, which is contributing significantly to the segment’s growth. Urbanization growth and growing home remodeling costs are what is driving the need for towel warmers in the residential market. The need for towel warmers in the residential sector is being driven by an increase in the number of households and customer demand for high-end bathroom items that serve the purpose and complement the interiors.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the towel warmers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region garnered the highest revenue share in the towel warmers market in 2021. Due to extreme weather conditions, a need for heating equipment in restrooms, and the demand for efficient power solutions, the region’s greater adoption of the product is mainly due to its higher adoption rate. Major market drivers include an increase in product releases and innovation in product offerings. The region’s industrial growth is being fueled by the surge in wellness tourism and the expanding hospitality sector.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Runtal North America, Inc. (Zehnder Group), Korado Group, Stelrad Group plc, Radox Radiators Ltd., Pitacs Limited, Apollo Radiators Ltd., St. Lawrence (Tangshan) Metal Products Co., Ltd., Kartell UK (Brand K Group), Porcelanosa Group, and Purmo Group (Myson, Inc.).

