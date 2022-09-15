Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2028

Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope is valued at approximately USD 966 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.61% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

A gyroscope is a gadget that detects direction. The sagnac effect is used to detect rotation in a fiber optic gyroscope. These items are utilized in a variety of remote-controlled vehicles, as well as aviation and industrial applications. Fiber optic gyroscopes are also a useful tool for determining angular velocity. The fiber optics gyroscope’s downsizing and compact design aid in its successful integration into many sorts of military equipment.

Furthermore, the market is driven by key factors such as increasing defense expenditure globally and rapid growth of unmanned vehicles in defense and civilian applications. For instance, According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 1.1 million small hobbyist drones registered in the United States in 2019. Also, in 2019, there were roughly 412,000 commercial drone registrations. In addition, According to Issuu, Inc., worldwide R&D investment in the aerospace and military sector is expected to reach USD 32 billion in 2019. In addition, the US Department of Defense spent USD 4.5 billion on unmanned aerial systems in 2018, up to USD 3.8 billion in 2014. Moreover, growing demand for Remotely Operated Vehicles creates lucrative opportunities in the market. However, increasing demand for Advanced Microelectromechanical Systems Gyroscopes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The geographical regions considered for the global Fiber Optic Gyroscope market analysis include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global market owing to rise in the of technological advancements. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the upcoming years due to increased number of R&D activities, rapid industrialization, and high investment for the improvement of the sensors.

Major market players included in this report are:

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

Emcore Corporation

Nedaero Components

Honeywell International, Inc.

Colibrys Ltd.

Fizoptika Corp

KVH Industries, Inc.

AL Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd.

Optolink LLC

iXblue SAS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sensing Axis:

1-axis

2-axis

3-axis

By Device:

Gyrocompass

Inertial Measurement Unit

Inertial Navigation System

Attitude Heading Reference System

By Application:

Tactical Grade Applications

Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

Aeronautics And Aviation

Robotics

Defense And Homeland Security

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

