Trade Management Software Market is expected to reach $1.9 billion & rising at a growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period

The Global Trade Management Software Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Trade Management Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software (Without Services) and Services), By End-use, By Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Utilizing trade management software can assist businesses boost the ROI of their marketing expenditures from manufacturer from wholesaler to retailer and retailer to consumer. Applications for trade management software are also made to help exporters and importers handle the difficulties of world trade. Also, in the compliance-driven as well as security-conscious climate of nowadays, they aid in lowering risks and managing expenses related to international trade.

Additionally, the software aids businesses in adhering to the expanding international trade restrictions of the government. For example, the US-China trade spat has been going on for more than a year and is also having an impact on other economies. Various trade restrictions are making it difficult for several economies to conduct international trade. Thus, these rules and requirements are driving up demand for trade management software.

The platform also enhances knowledge & transparency and does so with continuous collaboration and connectivity capabilities to interact with the supply chain partners across the globe, making it safer and more accurate. Among the important trends fueling market expansion are the rising need for the automation of trade management procedures and the increasing requirement to save organizational costs. Many firms are expanding their company activities across various nations as a result of trade globalization.

Trading businesses are therefore working to lower compliance fines, enhance process effectiveness, and lessen challenges related to imports and exports. Owing to the stable and expandable platform that trade management software provides to meet these complications, during the past several years, its acceptance has been soaring across many end-use sectors. Numerous features of trade management solutions on the market, such as prohibited party screening, trade documentation & licencing, product classification, and broker and agreement administration, are offered.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Governments all around the world are attempting to stop the virus from spreading further by implementing measures like social isolation, surveillance, self-quarantining, communication, contact tracing, and testing. Along with that, there are many companies who are shifting towards remote working and are adopting numerous advanced solutions. The digitalization across various nations is contributing to the demand for trade management software and solutions among enterprises. Additionally, governmental organizations have made specific financial help announcements for the creation of preventative and therapeutic medications, the acquisition of intensive care medical devices, and the expedited approval of diagnostic procedures.

Market Growth Factors

Expansion In The Volume Of International Trade

In the modern global economic system, nations trade both final goods and intermediate inputs. As a result, a complex global network of economic relationships is created. Along with that, many companies are increasingly expanding their geographical footprints across different nations, which benefits the companies as well as nations. The necessity for improving worldwide logistics and cargo tracking is growing along with the amount of international trade. New markets are made accessible by international trade, and nations are exposed to commodities and services that are not available domestically.

Improved Features To Connect With Prevailing Corporate Systems

In order to streamline and improve the entire process of international commerce for firms, trade management systems are projected to have a high demand in the upcoming years. However, in order to stay competitive and seize upcoming market possibilities, market vendors must keep up with the rapidly changing industry requirements. For example, in order to effectively operate the Information Technology (IT) teams in enterprises, trade management systems must interact with corporate systems like ERP and Sand Transport Management System (TMS).

Market Restraining Factors

Companies Unwilling To Accept New Technologies Or Alter Legacy Systems

To manage the trade operations, organizations have relied heavily on the already-existing systems, like Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and transport management systems. Companies manage their trade operations using manual methods and the already-existing management systems. These elements are recognized as the main obstacles to the wide adoption of trade management software. Another barrier preventing the adoption of trade management software is the low bandwidth and low budgets of enterprises to build and manage new technologies, like trade management solutions.

Component Outlook

Based on component, the trade management software market is segmented into Software (without services) {(Trade Visibility & Execution Solutions, Compliance Solutions and Trade Financial Management Solutions)} and Services. The compliance solution segment garnered a significant revenue share in the trade management software market in 2021. A compliance solution is a system of procedures and controls which enables the business to utilize computer and internet technologies in compliance with legal, statutory, and regulatory standards. The rise in the number of players in the business domain is accelerating the demand for various compliance solutions.

Deployment Type Outlook

On the basis of deployment type, the trade management software market is bifurcated into On-premise and Cloud. The On-premise segment acquired the highest revenue share in the trade management software market in 2021. This is caused by the fact that many businesses still handle their business activities using outdated platforms. The acceptance of on-premise solutions is also heavily influenced by worries about data security and integrity. Along with that, the rise in the number of companies across the world would create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

End-Use Outlook

By end-use, the trade management software market is classified into Energy, Government & defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & logistics and others. The retail segment acquired a significant revenue share in the trade management software market in 2021. The industry is driving the adoption of trade management software by shifting the emphasis from solely on revenue creation to automated operations, pipeline visibility, online documentation, and customer happiness.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the trade management software market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America emerged as the leading region with the highest revenue share in the trade management software market in 2021. This is because the area has a significant number of mature wells and has extensively developed its modern energy resources. Another critical element supporting the expansion of the business is a solid infrastructure supporting international trade in this area.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group, Inc., QAD, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., Aptean, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), Livingston International Inc. (Platinum Equity, LLC), and MIC Datenverarbeitung GmbH.

