North America Baby Care Products Market would witness the growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period | 200 pages report

The North America Baby Care Products Market would witness market growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Baby Care Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Point (High, Medium and Low), By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 ? 2028

Parents are choosing baby care products like diaper creams, body washes, and baby wipes that are created from plant-based and organic components as a result of increased worries about infants’ fragile and sensitive skin. In addition, these items provide a host of advantages that aid in the treatment of skin allergies, rashes, discomfort, and other comparable skin-related conditions.

The trend toward baby care products made from natural, organic ingredients & rising investment in product R&D has pushed manufacturers to launch new products through well-known supermarkets and specialized shops. When choosing any baby-related products, whether it be baby cosmetics & toiletries, or baby safety & convenience, baby food parents around the world have become more cautious.

As people become more aware of the health risks connected with using synthetic baby products & toiletries, like bacterial and fungal infections, the demand for chemical-free and safe infant care products has increased. Due to this, people are now more willing to pay higher rates for high-quality skin, bathing, and other hygiene items. Furthermore, the industry is projected to develop as a result of creative packaging and the use of specialized organic ingredients that offer numerous health advantages.

Customers in nations like the United States and Canada are willing to pay a hefty price when it comes to the lives and health of their infants. The market in North America is having huge demand for baby care products as a result of working parents, technological development, government measures for infant safety, and rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, the market has been positively impacted by the presence of well-known firms in the region, including Johnson & Johnson Services, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

The US market dominated the North America Baby Care Products Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $9,163.2 million by 2028.The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Price Point, the market is segmented into High, Medium and Low. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Drug Stores/Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel and Others. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Baby Hair Care, Baby Skin Care, Baby Food & Beverages and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, California Baby, The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), and Honasa Consumer Private Limited.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Price Point

High

Medium

Low

By Distribution Channel

Drug Stores/Pharmacy

Mass Merchandiser

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Others

By Product

Baby Hair Care

Baby Skin Care

Baby Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

The Procter and Gamble Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

California Baby

The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Honasa Consumer Private Limited

