North America Catheter Stabilization Devices Market SWOT Analysis and Growth Strategies by Top Companies | growth of 6.9% CAGR

The North America Catheter Stabilization Devices Market would witness market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Catheter Stabilization Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Products, By End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-catheter-stabilization-devices-market/QI046

Over millions of Americans suffer from incontinence at some point in their lives, and these gadgets are becoming increasingly popular among those who suffer from urinary disorders. As a result, stabilization devices are projected to be increasingly used on a global scale in a wide range of application areas due to their expanding use.

In “A Global Challenge, A Global Perspective,” the Joint Commission states that 80,000 Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs) occur in intensive care units each year in the United States. If patients outside the IUs are included, the number of CLABSI cases rises to 250,000 annually. There is an increase in the incidence of such illnesses, which is one of the main reasons for their need for good and efficient security. To lower the risk of intravascular catheter-related infections, the CDC advises using securement devices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “Heart Disease Facts” article, which was updated in September 2020, states that heart disease is the leading cause of mortality in the United States. A heart attack affects over 805,000 Americans yearly, according to the same source.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-catheter-stabilization-devices-market/QI046

The necessity for such disease treatment devices is ongoing due to the death rate from heart disorders. By 2020, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that every year in the United States, about 600,000 women will get hysterectomies.

The US market dominated the North America Catheter Stabilization Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $492 million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Products, the market is segmented into Arterial Securement Devices, Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices, Peripheral Securement Devices, Urinary Catheter Securement Devices, Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices, and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., TIDI Products, LLC, ConvaTec Group PLC, and Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation).

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-catheter-stabilization-devices-market/QI046

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Products

Arterial Securement Devices

Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

Peripheral Securement Devices

Urinary Catheter Securement Devices

Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

3M Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

TIDI Products, LLC

ConvaTec Group PLC

Medline Industries, Inc. (Centurion Medical Products Corporation)

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-catheter-stabilization-devices-market/QI046

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website : https://www.quadintel.com/