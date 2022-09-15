Taiwan supermarket to hold ‘Lithuanian Lifestyle Festival’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan-Lithuania relations deepen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced that the two countries’ economic partnership will now expand to the consumer level through the “Lithuanian Lifestyle Festival.”

During a routine press conference held on Thursday (Sept. 15), Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs Deputy Director Chiu Chen-yu (邱陳煜) said Taiwan and Lithuania will jointly hold the event, which runs from Friday (Sept. 16) to Sept. 29. During the festival, food and household products from over a dozen Lithuanian brands will be featured at all Breeze Super locations, and on weekends, there will be Lithuanian lifestyle activities for shoppers to experience.

The event’s opening ceremony will be held at Breeze Super Nanshan store on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. The ceremony will also see the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Lithuanian food agency and the Food Association of Taiwan.

The “Lithuanian Lifestyle Festival” aims to inspire domestic consumer’s love for Lithuanian products, Chiu said.