Taiwan reports 45,269 local COVID cases, 57 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 45,269 local COVID cases on Thursday (Sept. 15).

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 201 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 5,849,748. The 57 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 10,423.

Local cases

The local cases include 20,378 males, 24,886 females, and 5 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 57 deaths announced on Thursday include 33 males and 24 females ranging in age from their teens to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 53 had a history of chronic disease, and 34 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 19 to Sept. 12 and the dates of death were from May 20 Sept. 12.

Imported cases

The 201 imported cases included 111 males and 90 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. From Aug. 19 to Sept. 14, 15 arrived from Vietnam; six from the Philippines; five from Indonesia; three each from the U.K., Guam, and Thailand; two each from Malaysia and the U.S., and one each from Myanmar, Hong Kong, Hungary, Japan, Singapore, India, the United Arab Emirates, Slovenia, and Greece. The countries of origin of 153 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Of Taiwan's 5,849,748 confirmed cases, 31,491 were imported, 5,818,203 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation. Up until now, 10,423 individuals have succumbed to the disease, of which 10,407 were local deaths and 16 were imported.