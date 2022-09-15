Alexa
Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/15 12:21
Vancouver Whitecaps' Leonard Owusu, Jake Nerwinski, Ryan Gauld and Tristan Blackmon, from left, celebrate Gauld's goal against the LA Galaxy during th...
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond allows a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite, not seen, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday...
Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond allows a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, not seen, during the second half of an MLS soccer match ...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Tosaint Ricketts celebrates his goal against the LA Galaxy during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 202...
Vancouver Whitecaps' Julian Gressel, left, and LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. ...
LA Galaxy players huddle before the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Vancou...
VANCOUVER (AP) — Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).

The teams play again Saturday. The Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders while the Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.