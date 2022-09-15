Vancouver 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Vancouver, Gauld, 7, 57th minute; 2, Vancouver, Vite, 1 (White), 68th; 3, Vancouver, Ricketts, 4 (Gressel), 86th.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Owusu, Vancouver, 7th; Martins, Vancouver, 38th; Vite, Vancouver, 62nd; Vazquez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd; Berhalter, Vancouver, 81st.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Chris Wattam, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_16,681.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Martin Caceres, Chase Gasper, Derrick Williams; Gaston Brugman (Douglas Costa, 80th), Marky Delgado, Riqui Puig (Sacha Kljestan, 86th), Victor Vazquez (Dejan Joveljic, 65th); Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 65th), Chicharito (Efrain Alvarez, 80th).
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Luis Martins (Marcus Godinho, 70th), Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Leonard Owusu (Sebastian Berhalter, 70th), Ryan Raposo (Julian Gressel, 64th), Pedro Vite (Russell Teibert, 80th); Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts, 80th).