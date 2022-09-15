US Senate committee advances Taiwan security bill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday (Sept. 14) approved a bill that would bolster American military support for Taiwan in the face of increasing Chinese military threats.

The committee approved the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 with 17 members voting in favor and five voting against, according to Reuters. The vote was a clear indication of strong bipartisan support for changes in Washington's policy toward Taiwan.

Sponsors of the bill said it would be the most comprehensive restructuring of American policy toward the country since the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, Reuters said. “Despite what some may try to argue, the primary focus of this bill has always been on deterrence and on enhancing Taiwan’s capabilities,” said Senator Bob Menendez, committee chairman, while also adding that the U.S. is not looking for war or increased tensions with China.

The Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 would provide around US$4.5 billion (NT$140 billion) in weapons and security assistance to Taiwan over the next four years and designate the country as a “Major Non-NATO Ally.” In addition, it would look to provide additional support to Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and in multilateral trade agreements.

It would also look to set up a “robust sanctions regime to deter further (Chinese) aggression against Taiwan.”

The committee’s approval now means the bill can be put to a full vote in the senate, although no timetable has been mentioned. To become law, the bill would also have to pass in the house and then be signed by President Biden or win enough support to override a veto, Reuters noted.

The White House on Tuesday (Sept.13) said it is talking with members of Congress on how to amend the bill so that it does not change current Washington policy toward Taiwan, which the Biden administration finds effective, according to Reuters.

The bill is expected to be added to larger legislation slated to pass later this year, like the National Defense Authorization Act, the Department of Defense’s annual bill that sets policy, per Reuters.