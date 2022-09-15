Taiwan railway launches ceramic bento celebrating friendship with Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is rolling out a train-shaped bento meal box commemorating the fifth anniversary of a treaty of friendship with Japan’s Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.

Inspired by Kintetsu's signature Shimakaze premium express railway car, the porcelain bento box features Taiwanese-style steamed sticky rice, topped with the main dish of Japanese grilled eel, TRA said in a statement.

Other ingredients include Pingtung’s red quinoa, Kaohsiung’s taros, pickled radish, and perilla plum. According to chef Chen Chia-wen (陳佳雯) at the TRA’s Kaohsiung kitchen, sticky rice is a fixture at traditional Taiwanese banquets with an auspicious connotation.

The bento meal, priced at NT$399 (US$12.82), will be put on sale starting at 11 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 16) at Taiwan Railways’ Kaohsiung Station. Each purchase is limited to one unit and only 50 boxes are available per day until Sept. 25.

Those posting a picture of the railway car bento on the Facebook page of TRA will be eligible for a raffle promising a limited-edition Shimakaze train EasyCard.



EasyCard with the theme of Kintetsu's Shimakaze premium express. (TRA image)