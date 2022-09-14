Armenia announces cease-fire agreement with Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reportedly agreed to a cease-fire, an Armenian security official said late on Wednesday.

"With the participation of the international community, a cease-fire has been reached," Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, said in televised remarks from Yerevan.

He added that the cease-fire came into effect from 8 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday. The announcement comes after a previous agreement, which was brokered by Russia as recently as Tuesday, had fallen by the wayside.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has not yet confirmed the truce.

Both countries blamed each other for the initial provocation, which led to two days of shelling and more than 150 soldier casualties.

Earleir on Wednesday, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Azerbaijani forces had taken control of 10 square kilometres (almost four square miles) of Armenian territory during the clashes.

zc/jsi (AP, Interfax, dpa)