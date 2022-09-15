Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Haaland's spectacular goal earns City 2-1 win over Dortmund

By Associated Press
2022/09/15 05:00
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's 2nd goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Borus...
Manchester City's Erling Haaland control the ball during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at th...
Manchester City's John Stones, right, celebrate after scoring his side's first goal goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manc...
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the group G Champions League soccer match between Ma...
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Mancheste...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's 2nd goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Borus...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland control the ball during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at th...

Manchester City's John Stones, right, celebrate after scoring his side's first goal goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Manc...

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the group G Champions League soccer match between Ma...

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the group G Champions League soccer match between Mancheste...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It just had to be Erling Haaland.

Haaland's acrobatic volley with the outside of his left foot completed Manchester City’s late comeback against Borussia Dortmund — the German club he left in the offseason — in a 2-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Leading after 79 minutes and keeping City unusually quiet, Dortmund was finally undone by the unlikeliest of sources as John Stones — a center back playing out of position at right back — smashed a swerving shot high into the net from outside the area.

Haaland’s winner was even more spectacular. Joao Cancelo sent in a cross from the left with the outside of his right foot and Haaland leapt high to redirect the ball — at shoulder height — into the net.

It was his 26th goal in 21 games in the Champions League and the Norway striker has now scored in six straight games for City in all competitions, and 13 in eight games in total.

City has opened Group G with two straight wins in its latest bid for a first Champions League title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports