Wild Card Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/14 22:04
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 80 62 .563
Seattle 79 62 .560 _
Tampa Bay 79 62 .560 _

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 88 54 .620 +10
Philadelphia 79 62 .560 +1½
San Diego 78 64 .549 _
Milwaukee 76 66 .535 2

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

