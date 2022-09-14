Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|80
|62
|.563
|+½
|Seattle
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|Tampa Bay
|79
|62
|.560
|_
___
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2, 1st game
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|88
|54
|.620
|+10
|Philadelphia
|79
|62
|.560
|+1½
|San Diego
|78
|64
|.549
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|66
|.535
|2
___
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___