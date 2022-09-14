All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 18 4 9 63 68 22 CF Montréal 17 9 5 56 58 49 New York 14 9 8 50 47 37 New York City FC 13 11 7 46 51 39 Orlando City 12 11 6 42 36 45 Cincinnati 10 8 12 42 54 49 Columbus 9 7 14 41 40 35 Inter Miami CF 11 13 6 39 38 50 New England 9 11 11 38 44 47 Atlanta 9 12 9 36 45 50 Charlotte FC 11 17 2 35 35 46 Chicago 9 14 8 35 33 42 Toronto FC 9 15 7 34 49 57 D.C. United 7 18 6 27 32 62

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 19 8 4 61 61 35 Austin FC 15 9 6 51 60 45 FC Dallas 13 8 10 49 45 34 Nashville 12 9 10 46 49 38 Minnesota United 13 12 6 45 45 45 Portland 11 8 12 45 50 47 Real Salt Lake 11 9 10 43 38 38 LA Galaxy 11 11 7 40 47 43 Seattle 12 15 3 39 43 40 Colorado 9 12 9 36 41 51 Sporting Kansas City 9 15 7 34 36 51 Vancouver 9 14 7 34 33 54 Houston 9 16 6 33 39 49 San Jose 7 13 9 30 44 61

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Friday, September 9

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York 2, New England 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2

Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Miami 1

Seattle 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Portland 1, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, September 13

CF Montréal 3, Chicago 2

Miami 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0

Houston 3, New England 1

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:15 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.