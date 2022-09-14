EuroLeague picks Bodiroga as new president, Glickman as CEO

BARCELONA (AP) — Dejan Bodiroga, a three-time EuroLeague champion during a stellar playing career, was announced Wednesday as the league's new president and director.

Also appointed Wednesday: Marshall Glickman, who will serve as the EuroLeague's new CEO and is a past president of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

They succeed the league's founder, Jordi Bertomeu, who held the title of CEO for 22 years.

Bodiroga was a three-time Olympian for Serbia and Montenegro, helping that team win a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games — losing only to the U.S. in the gold-medal game.

He has since been a vice president of the Serbian Basketball Federation and was president of the Competition Commission of FIBA Europe.

Glickman — an Oregon native — has been a longtime advisor to the EuroLeague. The league said he “will serve a transitional role" while the league recruits a permanent CEO. He will focus on the league's business interests, including potential expansion.

His father, Harry Glickman, was a founder of the Trail Blazers. Marshall Glickman resigned as president of that team in 1995.

