45 Studio’s Sea Horizon Available Now on Steam

Unique art design, haphazard adventure

In Sea Horizon, every map and scenario is randomly created. A unique dice-combat system adds any number of uncontrollable factors, thereby making the game all the more challenging and entertaining.





Explore hidden characters to form your team

Players are free to choose any configuration of characters to their liking and explore all the islands in the open ocean. Every character is assigned a distinct background narrative and exclusive skills. Players will thus have their understanding of various character skills put to test as they seek to form an optimal team worthy of the ultimate boss fight.





Accessories & resources; strategy dictated by luck

Sea Horizon's combat system features turn-based tactics. While every character comes with their exclusive skills, the dice on their gear will decide on different resources in the respective turns and provide a variety of enchantments at the same time. Players can come up with any number of tactics by means of an expertly combination of gear enchantments and their skills.

