Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

One aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line, 2 entered ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/14 20:47
A Shaanxi Y-8 EW aircraft from China. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

A Shaanxi Y-8 EW aircraft from China. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 24 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14).

One of the 24 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and two entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry tweeted. The aircraft were a Shenyang J-16 and a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, and a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane.

The military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP), naval vessels, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities.

Since United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in early August, China stepped up its incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ while staging large-scale military drills all along its coastline, causing international concern about regional stability.
incursion
ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
Taiwan Strait median line
Taiwan Strait
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/14 09:47
Japan defense minister likely to discuss Taiwan with US counterpart
Japan defense minister likely to discuss Taiwan with US counterpart
2022/09/13 17:42
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/09/13 10:02
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/12 09:50
Japan, Palau discussion highlights importance of peace across Taiwan Strait
Japan, Palau discussion highlights importance of peace across Taiwan Strait
2022/09/10 10:41