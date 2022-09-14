Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 24 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14).

One of the 24 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and two entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry tweeted. The aircraft were a Shenyang J-16 and a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet, and a Shaanxi Y-8 EW electronic warfare plane.

The military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP), naval vessels, and land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities.

Since United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in early August, China stepped up its incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ while staging large-scale military drills all along its coastline, causing international concern about regional stability.