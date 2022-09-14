Alexa
Taiwan MODA presents results of cybersecurity standard at SEMICON

SEMI E187 standard launched in January

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/14 20:09
MODA presents the results of the SEMI E187 cybersecurity standard at SEMICON. (MODA Administration of Digital Industries photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) Administration for Digital Industries unveiled the results of its new standard for semiconductor cybersecurity at SEMICON on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The development of the standard, known as SEMI E187, came as the international semiconductor sector requested a high level of security for each phase of the supply chain.

The first phase was the manufacturing and supply of the equipment used in the production of semiconductors, with the standard allowing buyers to set clear parameters for the necessary cybersecurity level.

The current edition of SEMICON featured a pavilion including 18 Taiwan firms specializing in cybersecurity. The companies displayed products conforming to the SEMI E187 standard in an effort to promote the formula on the international market.
Ministry of Digital Affairs
MODA
Administration for Digital Industries
semiconductors
cybersecurity
SEMI E187
SEMI
SEMICON
SEMICON Taiwan

