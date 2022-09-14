Taiwan MODA presents results of cybersecurity standard at SEMICON

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) Administration for Digital Industries unveiled the results of its new standard for semiconductor cybersecurity at SEMICON on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

The development of the standard, known as SEMI E187, came as the international semiconductor sector requested a high level of security for each phase of the supply chain.

The first phase was the manufacturing and supply of the equipment used in the production of semiconductors, with the standard allowing buyers to set clear parameters for the necessary cybersecurity level.

The current edition of SEMICON featured a pavilion including 18 Taiwan firms specializing in cybersecurity. The companies displayed products conforming to the SEMI E187 standard in an effort to promote the formula on the international market.