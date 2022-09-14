Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Opportunity and Present Survey 2030

The Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market would witness market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Route of Disease Indication, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-market/QI046

As NSAID research, production, and marketing operations include a large number of market participants, they frequently develop organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share.

The availability of a wide range of NSAID preparations is also anticipated to support growth. For example, Pfizer Inc.’s Ketorolac tromethamine is used to treat fairly intense acute pain that necessitates opioid analgesia. Additionally, the GSK Group of Companies’ top company for relieving headaches is Excedrin, which combines caffeine, aspirin, and paracetamol. Over the projected period, it is expected that a strong market coverage of important brands and an increase in the launch of combination medications will fuel growth.

By the 2011 Five European Countries (5EU) National Health and Wellness Survey (NHWS), that comprised 57 512 respondents from Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK, individuals with self-reported peripheral joint OA were chosen. 19% of adult Europeans experience chronic pain that ranges from mild to severe intensity, which has a significant impact on their social and professional lives.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-market/QI046

Probably half got subpar pain care, and only few were treated by pain experts. Even though there were disparities among the 16 nations, researchers have established that chronic pain is a significant issue in European healthcare that requires greater attention.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,663 Million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral, Topical and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy. Based on Route of Disease Indication, the market is segmented into Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly And Company, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Viatris, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ): –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-market/QI046

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Disease Indication

Arthritis

Migraine

Ophthalmic Diseases

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Dr. Reddy?s Laboratories Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Company

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca PLC

Viatris, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Request Full Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/europe-non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-market/QI046

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Robust, detailed segmentation

In-depth analysis in all geographies.

Detailed breakup in various segmentation.

Rigorous primary and secondary research

We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization. Our priority is to provide high-level customer satisfaction by providing innovative reports that enable them to take a strategic decision and generate revenue. We update our database on a day-to-day basis to provide the latest reports. We assist our clients in understanding the emerging trends so that they can invest smartly and can make optimum utilization of resources available.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website : https://www.quadintel.com/

………….Other Trending Posts………..

triasulfuron market

endotracheal tube market

guar gum market

benzoates market

syringe market

flutriafol market

surgical mask market

sodium thiosulfate market

salsalate market

two piece can market