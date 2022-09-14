Woman faces fine for refusing to wear mask on Taipei MRT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman faces a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$480) for refusing to wear a mask while riding Taipei MRT on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

Taipei City Police Department’s Rapid Transit Division received a call from a Taipei MRT station staff member around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, asking for their assistance in dealing with a maskless female passenger who refused to wear a mask after being urged to do so, CNA reported.

Two Rapid Transit Division officers arrived on the scene to find that the passenger refused to comply with their request to put on a mask. The passenger insisted that a court ruling had allowed people not to wear masks, but the officers told her that the court ruling in question was false information and that it had been ordered that passengers must wear masks while riding MRT trains based on the Communicable Disease Control Act.

The passenger not only refused to follow the officers’ advice, but she also refused to show her ID, per CNA.

Local police were later called in to help ID the passenger and referred her to Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC), who has the authority to issue fines to those who violate the Communicable Disease Control Act on the MRT. The police also asked the woman to quickly leave the station lest she should endanger other passengers’ safety, per CNA.

The Rapid Transit Division urged the public to wear masks while riding the MRT or face a fine between NT$3,000 and NT$15,000 for refusing to wear masks after being advised to do so.