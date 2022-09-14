China dodges question about Taiwan resident detained over ‘separatism’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese official on Wednesday (Sept. 14) shunned questions about a Taiwanese resident arbitrarily detained recently and threatened to sanction pro-Taiwan independence diehards.

Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), a spokeswoman of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), circumvented questions about the condition of Yang Chih-yuan (楊智淵), vice chairman of the Taiwanese National Party who was detained by Zhejiang’s Wenzhou City authorities on Aug. 3 for “separatist activities.” The political party is known for advocating Taiwan’s right to self-determination.

Zhu said Yang was taken into custody over “secession charges” last month and the family of Yang was informed of his situation as required by law. She reiterated that “Taiwan independence diehards” will be held accountable for life, wrote CNA.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said it has demanded Yang’s release to no avail. Beijing has refused to provide information on the location of Yang nor the details of his acts deemed criminal.

Following a U.S. congressional visit to Taiwan last month, China imposed sanctions on a host of Taiwanese figures it claims of promoting separatism. The list now includes Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and a number of politicians.

Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who was released by China in April, earlier this month talked about his “ordeal” of being locked up in China for five years. He said he was among those placed in custody for months, during which detainees may lose track of time and border on mental breakdown because they are completely cut off from the outside world.