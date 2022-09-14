Enhanced 3nm chips by Taiwan’s TSMC to be used in Apple products next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple is planning on using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) upgraded 3nm chips for some of its iPhones and Mac computers next year, Nikkei reported.

Apple’s A17 Bionic processor, which is currently being developed, is expected to be made using TSMC’s updated 3nm process technology (N3E), sources told Nikkei. Sources said the A17 Bionic chip will be used in the iPhone 15 Pro models next year.

Sources also told Nikkei that Apple’s next generation M3 chip used for its Mac computers will also be made using TSMC’s enhanced 3nm process technology.

Nikkei also noted that next year could be the second consecutive year Apple only uses TSMC’s most advanced chips for a portion of its iPhone models. This year, Apple only used its newest A16 Bionic chip, which is made with TSMC’s 4nm silicon, in the iPhone 14 Pro models, while the standard iPhone 14 phones use older A15 processors.

According to TSMC, its enhanced 3nm chips will provide better performance and have improved energy efficiency compared to its first generation 3nm chips (N3). Sources told Nikkei that the N3E chips are also made to be more cost-effective than N3 silicon.