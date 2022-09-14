Taiwan reports 49,540 local COVID cases, 37 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 49,540 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 168 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 5,804,343. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 10,366.

Local cases

The local cases include 22,387 males, 27,141 females, and 12 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Wednesday include 21 males and 16 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 34 had a history of chronic disease, and 32 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from July 17 to Sept. 11 and the dates of death were from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11.

Imported cases

The 168 imported cases included 97 males and 71 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. From July 31 to Sept. 13, 24 arrived from Vietnam; six from Indonesia; four from the Philippines; two each from Singapore and Thailand; and one each from South Korea, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, and China. The countries of origin of 125 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Of Taiwan's 5,804,343 confirmed cases, 31,292 were imported, 5,772,997 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation. Up until now, 10,366 individuals have succumbed to the disease, of which 10,350 were local deaths and 16 were imported.