Houston 3, New England 1

|New England
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Houston
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Houston, Quintero, 8 (Baird), 37th minute.
Second Half_2, New England, Gil, 7 (penalty kick), 63rd; 3, Houston, Picault, 6 (penalty kick), 76th; 4, Houston, Picault, 7 (Baird), 85th.
Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.
Yellow Cards_Farrell, New England, 31st; Picault, Houston, 51st; Ceren, Houston, 67th; McNamara, New England, 74th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye (Jon Bell, 46th), Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones (Giacomo Vrioni, 77th), Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Nacho Gil, 46th), Maciel (Emmanuel Boateng, 46th, Noel Buck, 86th), Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou.
Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker; Corey Baird, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Ceren, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault (Nelson Quinones, 87th); Sebastian Ferreira (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 73rd), Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 64th).