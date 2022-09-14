Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0

|D.C. United
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Shelton, 1 (Tzionis), 34th minute.
Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Voloder, 1, 70th; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 7, 87th.
Goalies_D.C. United, David Ochoa, Jon Kempin; Sporting Kansas City, Kendall McIntosh, John Pulskamp.
Yellow Cards_Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 29th; Morrison, D.C. United, 31st; Benteke, D.C. United, 63rd; Smith, D.C. United, 73rd.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Gjovalin Bori, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
___
D.C. United_David Ochoa; Steven Birnbaum, Andy Najar (Miguel Berry, 86th), Chris Odoi-Atsem (Kimarni Smith, 61st), Donovan Pines; Sofiane Djeffal (Chris Durkin, 68th), Ravel Morrison, Victor Palsson (Jackson Hopkins, 86th), Martin Rodriguez; Christian Benteke, Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha, 61st).
Sporting Kansas City_Kendall McIntosh; Andreu Fontas, Kayden Pierre, Benjamin Sweat, Robert Voloder; Cameron Duke (Felipe Hernandez, 46th), Roger Espinoza (Erik Thommy, 46th), Remi Walter; Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton (William Agada, 61st), Marinos Tzionis (Johnny Russell, 61st).