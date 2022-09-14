Langerak back, Garang Kuol selected 1st time for Socceroos

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia coach Graham Arnold has drafted in eight fresh players and welcomed Mitch Langerak’s decision to come out of retirement and join fellow goalkeepers Mat Ryan and Andrew Redmayne in a 31-player squad for the Socceroos’ World Cup warmup games against New Zealand.

Garang Kuol, a 17-year-old forward who has scored four goals in his first seven games for Central Coast Mariners, joins Scotland-born A-League teammate Jason Cummings and Incheon United defender Harrison Delbridge among the seven players picked for the first time in a Socceroos squad.

Olympic representative Thomas Deng returns to Australia’s senior squad for the first time since 2018.

“The incentive couldn’t be bigger,” Arnold said Wednesday. “There’s a place at the World Cup at stake and if you’re working hard and playing well then there’s an opportunity for you to represent your country on the biggest stage.

“With two games in four days, this camp provides us with a unique opportunity to bring in some new players who can push for selection."

Australia qualified for a fifth consecutive World Cup after placing third in its Asian qualifying group and then beating United Arab Emirates and Peru in continental and intercontinental playoffs.

Redmayne was the unlikely star of the dramatic win over Peru, going on just in time for the shootout and unsettling the South American penalty takers with his unusual, arms-and-legs flailing stopping technique.

Nagoya Grampus goalkeeper Langerak missed those playoffs, after making the decision to retire from international soccer last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now determined to add to add to his eight international caps.

“When I had made the decision to retire, we were in the middle of strict lockdowns in Japan and at the time, I was facing the prospect of spending months away from my wife and young children, so I had to make the hard call to step away from international football for my family," he said. “I am grateful for another opportunity — it was tough watching the team from afar."

Australia will play New Zealand in Brisbane on Sept. 22 and again in Auckland, New Zealand on Sept. 25.

