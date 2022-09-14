Bus driver, passengers hailed as heroes in Taiwan after freeway incident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a coach bus driver experiencing discomfort saved passengers by safely parking the bus on the shoulder of a freeway on Sunday (Sept. 11), passenger saved his life by conducting CPR.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend came to a close and travelers made their way home on Sunday evening, a coach bus driver surnamed Chiang (江) passing through Houli, Taichung on National Freeway 1 announced to his 31 passengers that he was feeling unwell. He managed to move the bus to the shoulder and park it, shouting, “I am feeling very uncomfortable right now, call an ambulance!” before he vomited and passed out

According to the Fu Jen Catholic University (FJU), a medical student on board, Lin Yu-jui (林佑叡), along with other passengers, immediately checked on Chiang, who had collapsed at the wheel, causing a loud horn to go off. While others called 119, Lin realized Chiang was not breathing and had no pulse; passengers worked together to open the door and move him outside the bus for Lin to conduct CPR.

After being sent to the hospital for treatment, Chiang went into a coma, despite not suffering from an intracerebral hemorrhage. At the time of publishing, he is still undergoing treatment.

In FJU’s press release, Lin was cited as saying that he had made the last-minute decision to take a bus rather than a train on Sunday as the train was too crowded. He learned later that a fellow FJU student was among fellow passengers that helped manage the incident while he conducted CPR.

Lin credited Chiang for saving the lives of the passengers, saying it would have been catastrophic if he had not prioritized everyone’s safety despite the urgency of the situation. He added he was sincerely thankful to Chiang and hoped he recovers soon.



Lin (right) saved Chiang's life by conducting CPR. (Fu Jen Catholic University photo)