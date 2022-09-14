OPPO Screen Protection Plan Gives Back to Global Users with Care & Reach Services

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 September 2022 - From June 30 to August 30, 2022, considering the actual pain points of users when using phones, OPPO launched a "Screen Protection Plan" event globally. The campaign covers new and old phone models such as Find X, Reno, R, A series, etc. And OPPO users can enjoy up to 50% discount and abundant forms of screen-care activities at the OPPO Official Service Center.





With the two-month "Screen Protection Plan" promotion event, OPPO has solved some of the painful problems for users with screen discounts, screen-care method teaching, and other caring services. The response to the event was overwhelming as soon as it was launched.



Concerned about the repair demand for screen replacement from all over the world, this year, it’s the first time that OPPO jointly organized this global promotion event over thousands of service centers in 10 countries and regions worldwide, and is committed to letting more users enjoy OPPO's caring screen replacement service. OPPO has strived to create a convenient, transparent, and efficient after-sales service experience for customers adhering to the "Care & Reach" service concept.





Outstanding products and excellent service complement each other. It is worth mentioning that the high level of OPPO’s brand recognition by users is not only about the product, but its service capabilities. As a technology enterprise that keeps up with the times, OPPO not only focuses on the investment and improvement of technology and product but also pays more attention to humanistic value and user experience. Now OPPO has more than 2,500 service centers worldwide in 60 countries and regions.



In the future, OPPO will continuously focus on user needs and refine the process. Attracting users worldwide with excellent research and development power, product power, and also caring service, OPPO will strive to improve the service quality and bring a better service experience to users.



And the good news is that the benefits keep on coming! This September, OPPO will ceremoniously launch a promotion event to celebrate the “2nd anniversary of Service Day”, there will be more spare parts discounts and gifts to give back to its users. For more information, please stay tuned to OPPO’s official website and OPPO Care FB page.



Find more: https://support.oppo.com/



Hashtag: #OPPO

