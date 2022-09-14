Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan at 9:35 a.m. this morning (Sept. 14), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 40.3 kilometers southeast of Taitung County Hall, with a focal depth of 23.1 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and a 2 in Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Changhua County, and Miaoli County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.