Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 13).

Out of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Chengdu J-10 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In addition, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far in September, Taiwan has tracked 247 Chinese military aircraft and 68 naval ships around the country.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 3 out of 11 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 13. (MND image)