Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/13 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 56 .603 _ _ 6-4 W-2 50-22 35-34
Toronto 79 61 .564 8-2 W-1 39-29 40-32
Tampa Bay 78 61 .561 6 _ 6-4 L-3 47-24 31-37
Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ 4-6 L-2 41-30 32-37
Boston 69 72 .489 16 10 6-4 W-2 35-34 34-38
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 74 65 .532 _ _ 6-4 W-4 34-30 40-35
Chicago 72 69 .511 3 7 7-3 L-1 34-36 38-33
Minnesota 69 70 .496 5 9 2-8 L-3 40-32 29-38
Kansas City 57 84 .404 18 22 4-6 W-1 34-41 23-43
Detroit 54 87 .383 21 25 4-6 L-2 30-41 24-46
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 91 50 .645 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-22 44-28
Seattle 79 61 .564 11½ 7-3 W-2 38-31 41-30
Los Angeles 61 80 .433 30 18 4-6 L-2 31-40 30-40
Texas 61 80 .433 30 18 3-7 L-1 29-40 32-40
Oakland 51 90 .362 40 28 2-8 W-1 23-48 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 53 .627 _ _ 5-5 L-1 46-24 43-29
Atlanta 87 54 .617 +10 7-3 L-3 47-25 40-29
Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10 +1½ 6-4 W-3 44-31 34-31
Miami 58 83 .411 30½ 19 3-7 W-1 28-41 30-42
Washington 49 92 .348 39½ 28 4-6 L-3 22-47 27-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-2 47-24 36-34
Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 2 6-4 W-2 39-27 36-39
Chicago 59 82 .418 24 18 3-7 W-1 30-42 29-40
Cincinnati 56 83 .403 26 20 5-5 L-3 29-40 27-43
Pittsburgh 52 88 .371 30½ 24½ 3-7 W-1 28-43 24-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 97 43 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-3 49-18 48-25
San Diego 77 64 .546 20½ _ 5-5 L-2 38-31 39-33
San Francisco 68 73 .482 29½ 9 5-5 W-3 38-32 30-41
Arizona 66 74 .471 31 10½ 4-6 L-1 37-35 29-39
Colorado 61 80 .433 36½ 16 5-5 L-1 40-34 21-46

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 7, Detroit 0

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Javier 8-9) at Detroit (Wentz 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9) at Cleveland (Quantrill 12-5), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Boston (Bello 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-2) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.