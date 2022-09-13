Epidemic prevention platforms instrumental to outcome of Taiwan’s upcoming elections: scholar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The elections for mayors, county commissioners, as well as city and county council members on Nov. 26 will be the first following the breakout of the COVID-19 epidemic, and National Taiwan University professor Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said Monday (Sept. 12) that the outcome of the elections will reflect voters' attitudes toward how the country has handled the epidemic.

Chan said in a Facebook post on Monday, “Countries with the democratic characteristics of elections, freedom of speech, and rule of law are usually countries with healthier populations, and those citizens’ life expectancies are proportionate to their countries’ degree of democracy.”

In the COVID era, meeting public health demands is an important platform for any government or political party, and will help them remain in power in future elections.

During the peaks of the COVID-19 epidemic, the ability of national governments to manage the outbreak was questioned by voters, and not being able to meet people’s expectations has caused some ruling parties in democratic countries to lose important elections, Chan continued.

He added that democratic governments usually do a better job of shoring up disease prevention deployments and mitigating the negative economic and societal impacts of the pandemic through adjusting disease prevention measures.

Chan opined that the COVID-19 epidemic will likewise become an important factor in the outcome of the upcoming local elections in Taiwan. In the time leading up to election day on Nov. 26, it is expected that the numbers of confirmed COVID cases and deaths will continue to increase, and whether candidates can come up with disease prevention platforms that better meet people’s expectations will be instrumental for garnering votes, he added.