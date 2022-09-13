Vlogger 'Li Taiwan' introduces Tainan on YouTube video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vlogger Lin Taiwan has posted a two-part video series about Tainan, a historical capital of Taiwan, on YouTube in her mother tongue, Hungarian, aiming to introduce the city’s attractions and delicacies to her Hungarian fans.

The attractions she visited in the video series include the Tainan Art Museum, the Hayashi Department Store (林百貨), which is the largest of Tainan's old buildings, the New Xiaobei Chenggong Night Market, and the historic landmarks of Tainan Confucius Temple and Chikan Tower.



(YouTube, Li Taiwan video)

Li Taiwan, a Hungarian bride in Taiwan, marveled at the transformation of the city nearly 400 years after the country was ruled by the Dutch.

Li Taiwan also recorded her experiences of tasting a variety of local delicacies in the city, including having an oily rice dish with raw yolk on top of it and mango ice at two popular stores as well as rose fruit tea, a sandwich with pork and vegetables inside, fried dumplings, candied plum, and sweet potato balls at the New Xiaobei Chenggong Night Market.

On the second day, she tried the Tainan-style beef soup, passion fruit green tea, almond tofu pudding with red beans, as well as Mapo Tofu, and crescent-shaped sandwiches with milk tea flavored cream and tapioca balls at a vintage café.

She heaped praise on all the snacks, desserts, and dishes she had tasted during the two days.



(YouTube, Li Taiwan video)



(Tainan City Tourism Bureau photos)