Japan defense minister likely to discuss Taiwan with US counterpart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu said Tuesday (Sept. 13) he would discuss regional security issues including Taiwan during his first face-to-face meeting with United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Hamada was leaving for a four-day visit to the U.S. on Tuesday, with the talks with his counterpart scheduled for Thursday (Sept. 15). One of the key topics would be close cooperation on safeguarding regional peace and stability in the face of China’s aggressive behavior toward Taiwan, NHK reported.

After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, Beijing launched a series of large-scale military drills along its coastline, including the firing of missiles over Taiwan.

Hamada also said Japan was planning to strengthen its defense within five years, while talks with Austin would pave the way for the further integration of the two countries’ strategies, CNA reported.

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio were earlier reported to be planning a meeting in the margin of the United Nations General Assembly around Sept. 20 in New York.